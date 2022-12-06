Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $2.02 Million Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 495,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 1.23% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OLMA opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.