Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 31,896 Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Frontdoor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 148.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 52,430 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 38.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $38,710,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.31 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,165.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

