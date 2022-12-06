Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 492,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.30% of Atreca at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Atreca from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Atreca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

