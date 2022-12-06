Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 432,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMGA. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

In other Omega Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 60.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

