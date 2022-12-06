Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 582,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.99% of Magenta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,875,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 471,594 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 492,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

