Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $598,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% during the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 493,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after buying an additional 463,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,830,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

NSA opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at $153,976,555.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

