Laurion Capital Management LP Has $1.36 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 171.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,216 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after buying an additional 54,108,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PG&E by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,605,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,603 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE PCG opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

