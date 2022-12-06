Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 287,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,238,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,185,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $439,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,336,083 shares of company stock valued at $380,744,300 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

