Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 665,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 1.15% of Surface Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 26.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SURF shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Surface Oncology from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Surface Oncology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Surface Oncology Price Performance

Surface Oncology Profile

Shares of SURF stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

(Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.