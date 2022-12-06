Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

