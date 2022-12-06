Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Hits $0.0171

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $51.23 million and approximately $274,320.56 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

