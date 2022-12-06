Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LE opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.93 million, a PE ratio of -113.41 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

About Lands’ End

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lands’ End by 18,626.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 262.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.