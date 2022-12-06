Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday.

Lands' End Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LE stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.41 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 10.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lands’ End by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 188.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 490,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 52.6% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 686,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 236,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

