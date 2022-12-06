Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday.
Lands’ End Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of LE stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.41 and a beta of 2.60.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
