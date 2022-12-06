Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.07

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 1480100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCA. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $5,007,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 792,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 250,713 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 322,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

