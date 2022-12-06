Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $29.11

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.11, but opened at $27.23. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 5,146 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,236,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 94,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $2,848,844.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,597,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,216,596.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,236,909.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,246 shares of company stock worth $17,971,202. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

