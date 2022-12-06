Kujira (KUJI) Price Up 12.2% This Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00004014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $66.23 million and approximately $90,657.41 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 97,129,125 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.69380287 USD and is up 7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $90,274.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

