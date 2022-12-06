KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.05

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.05 and last traded at C$10.06, with a volume of 12719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KPT. Scotiabank dropped their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.47. The firm has a market cap of C$100.00 million and a PE ratio of 91.91.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

About KP Tissue

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 654.55%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

