Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Down to $24.09

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.09, but opened at $23.35. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRNT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 52.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 270,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

