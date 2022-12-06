Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Down to $24.09

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.09, but opened at $23.35. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRNT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.
Kornit Digital Trading Down 3.9 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
