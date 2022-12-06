KonPay Price Hits $0.0281 (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and $377,139.22 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $971.66 or 0.05722855 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00500367 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.92 or 0.30170719 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

