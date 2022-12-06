KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNYJY. Barclays decreased their target price on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($50.53) to €46.00 ($48.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($37.89) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

KNYJY stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.74. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 28.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

