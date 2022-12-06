Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,626 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,412,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after buying an additional 376,288 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 79,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,497,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 182,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

