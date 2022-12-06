Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.83.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

