Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Buys 38 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $392.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $672.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock worth $7,602,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

