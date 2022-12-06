Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $213.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $402.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

