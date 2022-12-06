KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Reduced by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $388.57 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.56.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

