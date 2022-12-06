Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $77,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 339,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,961,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

