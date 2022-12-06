Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target Raised to €54.00 at Barclays

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from €48.00 ($50.53) to €54.00 ($56.84) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €66.00 ($69.47) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($94.74) to €83.00 ($87.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($87.37) to €73.00 ($76.84) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $121.44.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

