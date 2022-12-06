Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in November

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Kerry Properties stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Kerry Properties has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

