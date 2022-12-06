KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.86. 409,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,312,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. KE has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20 and a beta of -1.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in KE by 476.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in KE in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 1,805.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

