KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Shares of KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 9951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

KCR Residential REIT Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.91. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 million and a PE ratio of -10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.07.

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

