KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KALV stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 497,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 358,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,265.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 212,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 134,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 971.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 130,427 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

