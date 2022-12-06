KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Update

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 405,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $23,174,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,863.7% in the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 812,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 771,435 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,086,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 589,869 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 874,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 462,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8,307.8% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 316,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 312,373 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ KALV opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $127.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.19. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.