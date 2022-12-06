Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €29.58 ($31.14) and last traded at €29.32 ($30.86). Approximately 229,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.50 ($30.00).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €24.67 and a 200-day moving average of €24.24.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.