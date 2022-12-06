JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Trading 0.5% Higher

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.15). 49,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 52,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.15).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.15. The stock has a market cap of £73.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,181.25.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.