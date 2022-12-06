JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 343

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 403 ($4.91) to GBX 343 ($4.18) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.52) to GBX 350 ($4.27) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.30) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.61) to GBX 480 ($5.85) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $348.60.

Trainline Stock Performance

Trainline stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. Trainline has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

