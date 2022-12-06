JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target to €53.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($52.63) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OMVKY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($55.79) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.16) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.8 %

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.