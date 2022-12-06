JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Price Target to €30.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($32.63) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS AHODF opened at 29.19 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of 24.88 and a 1-year high of 35.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is 27.02.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

