JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($20.00) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.53) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.05) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.95) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.95) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.74) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

ENI Trading Down 3.1 %

ENI opened at €14.06 ($14.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.34. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €10.45 ($11.00) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($15.58).

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

