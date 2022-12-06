JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target to €15.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.00 ($13.68) to €15.00 ($15.79) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.58) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,785,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647,091 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663,795 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,742,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,149,000 after buying an additional 5,232,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,245,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,289,000 after buying an additional 2,384,203 shares in the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.