JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target to €116.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($118.95) to €116.00 ($122.11) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VCISY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vinci from €114.00 ($120.00) to €116.00 ($122.11) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($126.32) to €122.00 ($128.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($118.95) to €111.00 ($116.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 54,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,378. Vinci has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

