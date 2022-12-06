Joystick (JOY) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $110.67 million and approximately $163,930.43 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,019.85 or 0.99997975 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010752 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00054637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00239886 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55748596 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $134,289.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.