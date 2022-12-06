Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $111.49 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00003276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $111.49 million and $121,124.37 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joystick has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,018.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010818 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00240769 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55682603 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $165,529.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

