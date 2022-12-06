Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0297 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $50.56 million and $74,078.74 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,008.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00051354 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00240436 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.03092054 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $75,350.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

