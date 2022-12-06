Jeffrey David Goldfarb Buys 19,000 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GIII traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $495,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 424,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

