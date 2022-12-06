Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZeroFox in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

ZeroFox Price Performance

Shares of ZFOX stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67. ZeroFox has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox

ZeroFox Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZFOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZeroFox during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ZeroFox during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ZeroFox during the third quarter worth approximately $2,318,000.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

