Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.28. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 544 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Itaú Corpbanca Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02.
About Itaú Corpbanca
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
