Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.28. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 544 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Itaú Corpbanca

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.