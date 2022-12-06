iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of IJR stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
