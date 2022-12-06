iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 92.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,170,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

