iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is One Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3,606.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

